Crowning of Mr & Mrs Diversity

Presented by Voice of Migrants Ireland, Mr & Ms Diversity takes place this weekend at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

This will be a wonderful, colourful night of culture swap modelling, singing, dancing and a social quiz, agreat opportunity to celebrate our similarities, embrace our uniqueness and for our communities to appreciate the value of diversity.

So come and experience the crowning of the very first Mr & Miss Diversity in Laois.

It takes place this Saturday, September 14, at 7pm and is free to attend.