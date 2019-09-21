Soul food with Bangers & Crash

Music Network presents Bangers and Crash Percussion Group on tour next month. featuring percussion virtuosos Alex Petcu, Emma King and Brian Dungan.

Having a physics background can be a useful thing indeed if you are ace percussionist Alex Petcu. So the required sounds don't exist on conventional instruments? No problem, you just invent and build what you need.

And that's what audiences can expect when he and fellow percussion adventurers Emma King and Brian Dungan take to the road with their kit bag of the usual suspects of the drum world, along with a fascinating array of metal, wood, string, and some surprising household objects.

The group’s appetite for exploring rhythmic influences from around the world – Flamenco, Afro-Cuban, Javanese gamelan – is healthy, hearty and irrepressible.

Audiences can look forward to a rich and varied selection of music by composers including Philip Glass, Steve Reich and Thierry De Mey, as well as a new Music Network commission by Alex Petcu.

The group will bring their exciting programme of 20th and 21st century music to Dublin, Waterford, Bray, Clifden, Portlaoise, Castlebar, Cork and Ennis.

Meanwhile, Music Network’s programme of learning and participation activities will provide opportunities for primary school students, secondary school students and community music ensembles to delve deeper into the world of percussion during a series of large-scale workshops with members of Bangers and Crash Percussion Group.

Participating students will discover how percussion instruments provide the backbone for almost every style of music, from classical scores to cartoon soundtracks.

They’ll also learn about the exciting world where music and science meet, with a chance to make and perform on their own instruments. Students participating in these workshops will be invited to come along to the Bangers and Crash Percussion Group touring performances with their families at a discounted rate.

Music Network’s autumn touring programme continues later in October with the captivating leader of the new wave of young European improvising trumpeters Airelle Besson and her compelling trio.

Bangers and Crash Percussion Group perform at the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Tuesday, October 8, at 7pm. Tickets are €15/€10, including booking fee.

Promoted by Laois County Council Arts Office.