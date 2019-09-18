Bennett's best in hilarious show

Nomad Players present Invisible Women, two hilarious monologues by Alan Bennett, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

In Bed Among the Lentils, Susan, an ambitious vicar's wife, attempts to be the perfect wife through attempts at flower arranging, jam making, garden fete organising and even entertains the Bishop with many hilarious outcomes. Enduring social isolation through her sardonic humour, she resorts to other "distractions" to fill her time.

In Her Big Chance, Lesley, an enthusiastic actress, is ready for her breakthrough, but the road to fame is littered with grim scenarios and misogynistic directors. Nothing is what it appears to be, but Lesley rises above it all with humour, resilience and optimism.

The show takes place this Saturday, September 21, at 8pm. Tickets are €16/€14.