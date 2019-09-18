Sing for Joy with Portlaoise's community choir

Sing for Joy Choir’s rehearsals for the new season will commence this Wednesday, September 18 at 11am in the Parish Centre, Portlaoise.

This is a community choir, with emphasis on self confidence relaxation, participation, well being, teamwork, friendship, inclusivity etc. which welcomes attendees from care facilities around Portlaoise and its environs.

The group looks forward to a successful year and to public performances during their first term.

For more information, contact Maureen on 087 6482038.