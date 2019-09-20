Go Radio Ga Ga over Flash Harry

Flash Harry – A Celebration of Queen comes to Kavanaghs in Portlaoise this weekend.

Flash Harry - A Celebration of Queen presents a show that embraces the very essence of live music, talent, energy, enthusiasm, passion and pure showmanship.

Local audiences will see the band rocking out Queen’s greatest hits from Radio Gaga, to We Are The Champions, to Bohemian Rhapsody and everything in between.

Quite simply it’s live music entertainment at its best.

The band Flash Harry has been celebrating the music of Queen for over 20 years. To carve out a career of that length and sell more tickets now than at any time in their history proves that this band can deliver.

Their track record speaks volumes for the quality of the performances and the sheer entertainment value of their show.

Rarely will a show reach across generations and deliver as much as Flash Harry – A Celebration of Queen.

The shows comes to Kavanaghs this Friday, September 20, at 9.30pm. Tickets are €21.