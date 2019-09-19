Language and love at the library for Culture Night

There’s a double bill of events lined up at Portlaoise Library for Culture Night this weekend.

First up is author Anne Griffin in conversation with Claire O’Brien of Midlands 103.

Anne Griffin is the author of When All Is Said, a number 1 Irish best seller. It has been lauded as “beautifully observed”, “hugely enjoyable” and “a rare jewel”. The winner of the John McGahern Award for Literature, Anne has also been shortlisted for the Hennessy New Irish Writing Award and the Sunday Business Post Short Story Competition.

Anne’s work has featured in, amongst others, The Irish Times and the Stinging Fly. When All Is Said has been published in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and will publish in sixteen foreign languages. Anne has worked in Waterstones branches in both Dublin and London and for various charities. Born in Dublin, Anne now lives in Mullingar, with her husband and son. This event takes place in Portlaoise Library, Friday, September 20, at 7pm. Free admission and booking is recommended.

Then Laois Writers Group presents ‘The Language of Love’, sharing the best of classical writing on the theme of love in all its forms. From Shakespeare’s sonnets to Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning, from Jane Austen to Edna O’Brien, some of the most powerful and enduring writing is concerned with love and relationships. Members of Laois Writers’ Group will share some of their favourites with an audience. And we want you to bring your favourites to share with us on the night.

This event is taking place as part of Culture Night 2019 at Portlaoise Library on Friday, September 20, from 8.30pm. Booking is advised.

To book a place for Culture Night, you can contact the library on 057 8622333 or email laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie.

Also taking place in Portlaoise Library next month is an informative talk on bullying.

As a part of Laois Connect, Portlaoise Library are delighted to welcome author Stella O’Mahony. Based on many years’ experience counselling bullies and targets, Stella’s talk ‘bully proof kids’ provides a handbook for parents to deal with bullying and exclusion.

Laois Connect is a county wide initiative whose aim is to help people in Communities across Laois to cope with a variety of Mental Health issues.

This event takes place on Wednesday, October 9, from 7pm. Booking is advised.