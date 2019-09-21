First solo exhibition by local artist

Laois-based artist Kate Knowles is proud to present her first solo art exhibition at the gallery in Abbeyleix library next month.

Having lived in the big cities, Kate’s life has been grounded by country life in Ireland. Her rural paradise in Co. Laois is family with her husband and four boys. The studio off her kitchen is her painting life.

Always yearning for space in life to paint, it has taken many years to get started. This is just the beginning. As a young girl her first memories of art are staring at a Turner and wondering ‘how did he do that?’ Having no formal art education it would be incorrect to describe Kate as self-taught. The thousands of paintings in her head found the perfect key when she met Lorraine Fenlon (artist and teacher) in Carlow and the wonderful journey began.

Kate’s paintings are full of atmosphere and perspective. Layers of depth in buttery oils. She wants to make you smile. Paintings have always been on walls and interiors and therefore lived with rather than visited. Kate believes you must want to live with your art.

The exhibition will launch on Thursday, October 3, from 6-8pm.