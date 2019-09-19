Evening with the Henry Girls in concert

As part of Culture Night, the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise joins hundreds of other arts and cultural organisations all over Ireland, to open their doors with free events for you, your family and friends to enjoy.

So come along and check out what’s on offer this weekend.

The centre is delighted to host The Henry Girls and Guests, co-presented with Laois Arts Office.

The Henry Girls are an Irish folk and roots music group. The band consists of three sisters: Karen, Lorna and Joleen McLaughlin.

The Henry Girls have a sensational talent and their harmony singing and musicality goes beyond mere technique. All three are multi- instrumentalists, utilizing fiddles, ukulele, banjo, guitar, harp, mandolin, piano, and accordion.

The night’s concert will feature a very special collaboration with singers from Music Generation Laois.

The concert takes place this Friday, September 20, at 7pm. Admission is free and booking is recommended.