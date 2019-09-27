Laughter with some cultured Culchie Warriors this weekend in Laois

Culchie Warriors brings two of the most memorable characters from Father Ted together for a night of hilarious stand up, sketches and musical comedy plus a chance to compete in a ‘Lovely Girls’ competition, this weekend at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Joe Rooney (Father Damo) and Patrick McDonnell (Eoin McLove) are renowned stand-up comedians with a unique take on Irish society. Between them they have written and appeared in some of the most popular TV comedies of the last ten years.

Expect improvised audience interaction, musical comedy, sketches and stand up, this Saturday, September 28, at 8pm.