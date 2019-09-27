Stockton's Wing playing in Laois

Stockton’s Wing embark on a series of shows in 2019 presenting a retrospective of their vast music catalogue spanning four decades, and as part of the tour they will be playing the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Friday, September 27.

During their career they recorded and performed with Ronnie Drew, The Dubliners, Sammy Davis Junior, Maura O Connell, Val Doonican, Sharon Shannon, Moxie, Sean McGuire, Finbar Furey and The Clancy Brothers, played at both Michael Jackson thriller shows in Ireland and appeared in Oscar nominated movie The Field featuring John Hurt and Richard Harris.

Retrospective tells their story through music, songs and stories. This is an engaging and insightful night of entertainment bringing you into the heart of the Wing.

With special guests and regulars, Tara Breen, Karol Lynch, Tommy Hayes, Paul Roche, Mike Hanrahan and Paul McSherry a very special night is of Wing music is guaranteed.

Don’t miss Stockton’s Wing at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise this Friday, September 27, at 8pm.

Tickets are available now priced €25. Call 05786 63355 for bookings.