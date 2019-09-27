Tunes from Sinatra to Pavarotti

Local musician, ‘Piano Man’ Tom Conroy will be the musical director at a special show this weekend featuring one of Ireland’s top tenors.

Irish tenor Anthony Mc Gorian performs a selection of classical, operetta, musical theatre and easy-listening hits made famous by Mario Lanza, Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Perry Como, Pavarotti and John McCormack in his debut concert/album launch.

A true romantic, Anthony would love audiences to join him for an unforgettable evening, with musical director Tom Conroy (Piano Man Tom), a children's choir, guest musicians, and a delightful surprise.

The concert takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm this Sunday, September 29. Tickets are priced €15.

For bookings, contact the Dunamaise box office on 05786 63355.

Tom is the resident musician in Ballyfin Demesne Check out www.PianoManTom.com