Phil Coulter to play Laois concert in cosy refurbished theatre

Phil Coulter is coming to Laois next month for what is sure to be a sold-out night to remember.

One of Ireland's best loved songwriters and musicians will warm up for his Return to Tranquility nationwide tour with a special concert in Mountmellick Community Arts Centre.

It takes place in the main 450 seat auditorium of the theatre, the first event since the theatre's extensive refurbishment.

Phil Coulter has a long career as a songwriter, producer and recording artiste. He has chart entries in every decade since the sixties, writing classics like Congratulations, The Town I Loved So Well, Scorn Not His Simplicity and the rugby anthem Ireland's Call.

His classical album Sea of Tranquility introduced many to a love of classical music and those melodies are sure to feature in the concert, a retrospective of the many hits from Phil Coulter's career.

The main auditorium of the former cinema has been restored and modernised.

Manager Ger Lynch said that the refurbishment “makes it one of the best venues in the midlands”.

The 450 seat theatre now has new floors, carpets, curtains, heating, lighting, fire and security systems.

The work was supported by a €98,000 grant secured from the Town & Village Renewal Scheme, while locals donated another €22,500 by sp0nsoring seats.

The Phil Coulter concert is on Thursday October 24,

Tickets €30 now on sale but are only available directly from the arts centre and from shops in Mountmellick.