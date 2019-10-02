Mosaic making for adults with Aidan Byrne
Mosaic making for adults with Aidan Byrne begins at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, October 5.
Make your own personalised mosaic (wall hangings, pot-stands, mirrors, key-racks, name plates, and more) through this therapeutic, intuitive, fun and fulfilling process, in a friendly and easy-going atmosphere. Suitable for complete beginners and people with previous experience in mosaic and other crafts.
The workshop runs from 10am-4.30pm and the cost is €95. Places are limited and materials are included. Further information from Aidan on 087 1375415.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on