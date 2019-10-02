Mosaic making for adults with Aidan Byrne begins at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, October 5.

Make your own personalised mosaic (wall hangings, pot-stands, mirrors, key-racks, name plates, and more) through this therapeutic, intuitive, fun and fulfilling process, in a friendly and easy-going atmosphere. Suitable for complete beginners and people with previous experience in mosaic and other crafts.

The workshop runs from 10am-4.30pm and the cost is €95. Places are limited and materials are included. Further information from Aidan on 087 1375415.