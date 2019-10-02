Lived-in tunes from Ballyfin with local songsmith

A Laois musician will launch his new Slieve Bloom Sean Nós CD this weekend in Ballyfin.

Paddy Fitzpatrick is a songwriter and ballad singer from Ballyfin in the foothills of the Slieve Bloom Mountains. Paddy's songs have an authentic lived-in quality laced with the lore and social heritage of Laois and the Midlands.

Paddy has a masterful turn of phrase, a creative eye for detail that ignites an insight into growing up, life and labouring in the Slieve Blooms and their hinterland. His songs are a love affair with these places, their people and way of going on, recounted in a distinctive colloquial style.

The Slieve Bloom Sean Nós CD will be launched at The Deadman’s Inn, Ballyfin, on Sunday, October 6, at 7pm. The CD will be available to buy on the night, priced €10.

The talented Giddy-Ups with special guests will also perform on the evening.

All are welcome to the launch and admission is free.