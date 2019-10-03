Flat to the mat for team Ireland

A Nogi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

Grapple Kings present their fourth instalment of the show on Sunday, October 6.

Champions Ireland coming off their impressive win v Poland will take on England in a highly anticipated event.

England will make the trip across the water with a massive main event announced between Irish legend and Conor McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy coming up against UFC veteran Brad Pickett for the nation’s lightweight belt.

Also on the card will be Ireland's best Grapplers v England's best in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

Don’t miss out on the biggest event of the year. Tickets on sale now from the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Call the box office on 057 86 63355.