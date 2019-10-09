Return of Laois Youth Theatre

Laois Youth Theatre resumes this Friday in the Laois Music Centre, on Church Street, Portlaoise, for what is anticipated to be a fun filled and hectic year.

Laois Youth Theatre, supports opportunities for new experiences and encourages creativity and skills development affiliated to Youth Drama Ireland, our members are offered the prospect of travelling to theatre shows, networking nationally with other Youth Theatres, participate in local festivals, collaborate with other youth theatre groups locally and nationally and prepare for an end of year performance.

Established for over twenty six years, many of the past members have gone on to study and pursue careers in theatre nationally and internationally.

The group welcomes new Youth Theatre coordinators Alex Rosiak and Sandra Sakavitsi.

Alex Rosiak is an English Philology and Theatre Studies graduate (MA from the Wroclaw University) and she is an experienced theatre director, producer and drama facilitator. Alex also holds a diploma in Community Drama and Arts and Conflict studies from Dundalk IT and she was a facilitator for Peace 3 funded programmed in counties Louth, Monaghan, Down and Armagh.

She has worked as Youth Theatre facilitator and leader in Poland, and then in Ireland in counties Louth, Monaghan and Kildare.

Sandra Sakavitsi is from Athens, Greece. She is very passionate about Drama and Youth Theatre.

In 2016 she completed an MA course in Drama and Performing Arts at the University of Fine Arts, Peloponnese, Greece. In October 2017 she moved to Ireland to work with Kildare Youth Theatre as part of the EVS European Volunteering Exchange programme.

In the past two years she delivered drama workshops to a wide range of young people on various topics such as mental health, bullying, film-making, movement and site specific performance.

Two workshops will take place this Friday, October 11, with the one for those aged 12 to 14years taking place from 4pm to 5.30pm, and 15 to 18 years from 5.30pm – 7pm.

As well as welcoming back current members the workshop will be a taster session to allow new members to join. Members range from 1st year to sixth year students.

The fee for the year is €100 to be paid in two installments of €50, with the first installment of €50 required at the first full workshop.

Telephone 057 8664033/13 or email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie for more information or check out Facebook at www.facebook.com/

laoisyouththeatre, or see the council's website at www.laois.ie.