One for all dancing queens in Laois

Take a chance on one of the top Abba tribute bands this weekend, when they come to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise.

Abbaesque is an Irish tribute band to the Swedish band ABBA. With five members, they are Ireland's most successful tribute show, performing in excess of 150 sell out shows each year throughout the entire country.

Abbaesque have worked hard to achieve an attention to detail, to convincingly reproduce the sound and look of the original ABBA. Their live act is filled with back-to-back hits such as Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Money, Money, Money, Thank You for the Music, Knowing Me, Knowing You, S.O.S. and many more, as well as costume changes and musical arrangements reminiscent of the original ABBA.

Abbaesque have also performed at all of Ireland's major festivals including Galway's Black Box, and the internationally renowned Rose of Tralee festival, playing to crowds of more than 10,000 per night.

Abbaesque take to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise at 10pm this Friday, October 11. Tickets are priced €20.