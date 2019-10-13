Funding for quality arts in Laois

People in Laois will experience a wide range of high-quality arts events in the months ahead, with Arts Council funding confirmed for a number of local organisations and artists through two grants programmes.

Laois Youth Dance Ensemble is among those to receive the funding boost. Across the country, the government agency for funding and developing the arts awarded €7.3 million to some 131 artists, arts organisations and projects through its Arts Grant Funding programme.

In addition, the Council said Laois audiences would get the opportunity to see Ceol Connected’s The Far Field; A Holy Show by Janet Moran and Rose Henderson will tour 'Take Off Your Cornflakes' as part of an investment of €915,000 through its Touring and Dissemination of Work Scheme in 22 companies and artists to bring great art on tour to 26 counties across every region of Ireland.

Now in its second year, the Arts Grant Funding scheme was first introduced in 2018 under the agency’s 10-year strategy, Making Great Art Work. See www.laois.ie.