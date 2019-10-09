Mental wellbeing on film in Portlaoise

There’s a special screening of films dealing with mental wellbeing taking place this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Martin Rogan, CEO of Mental Health Ireland, will lead a community conversation about mental health and wellbeing and generate discussion on Perspectives on Recovery and Navigating the Mental Health Services.

Three recently commissioned films by MHI exploring these themes will be screened, followed by a panel discussion with people with relevant lived experiences of mental health difficulties.

Presented by Mental Health Ireland & Laois Sports Partnership, the event will take place this Wednesday, October 9, at 7.30pm, and there is no admission charge.

For more information on this topic, check out mentalhealthireland.ie, or laoissports.ie.