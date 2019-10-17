Marc Roberts performs his critically acclaimed and award winning show 'A tribute to the Music of John Denver', a full multimedia journey through John Denver's life and music, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

Performing all the hits including 'Annie's Song', 'Leaving on a Jet Plane', 'Take me Home Country Roads', 'Some Days are Diamonds', 'Calypso', 'Thank God I'm a Country Boy', the show has been a huge success across Ireland, selling out theatres, including the National Concert Hall, Dublin on two occasions. It toured in the UK, Germany, Australia, and Denver's home town Colorado. Marc made a return visit to Colorado where he was invited to perform at the John Denver Celebrations in Aspen.

Marc was the recipient of the Sunday World 'Solo Artist of the Year' award. The Sunday World & Tipp FM, have once again awarded him, for his interpretation of John Denver's music.

The show will be staged at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise this Friday, October 18 at 8pm. Tickets are priced €25.