Be here now for Oasis tribute act

The Ultimate Oasis Tribute band comes to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise this week, bringing that authentic Oasis sound to local audiences.

Roll With It formed in 2013 to bring the music of the Gallaghers to the live stage in Belfast and beyond.

Their setlist spans all seven albums and includes the hit singles right through to the acoustic B-sides.

The band is made up of experienced musicians with a passion for the greatest band of the nineties, who aim to give audiences the best singalong since Knebworth.

Spending time copying the live Oasis sound, Roll With It have now become one of the busiest tribute bands in the country, playing packed venues every week, festivals, corporate events and bringing back the spirit of the ‘90s to the masses.

With each show easily hitting over the two-hour mark, Roll With It will go right into the Oasis archives playing all the classics such as Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Supersonic, Champagne Supernova, Live Forever and don’t be afraid to shout out what you want to hear as they will play it all.

Roll With It will take to the stage of Kavanaghs in Portlaoise at 9.30pm on Saturday, October 19.

Tickets are available now priced €16.