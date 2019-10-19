Hot topic of climatic change at a local level

Midland Weather Channel presents Laois 3.0: Climate Change in the Irish Midlands, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week.

Climate Change is the greatest threat facing humanity in the 21st century, but just how will it affect our lives in the Irish Midlands?

Join Cathal Nolan of the Midland Weather Channel for a fascinating discussion on the future climate of County Laois and discover some solutions on a local level.

Laois 3.0: Climate Change in the Irish Midlands takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next Tuesday, October 22, at 7pm. Tickets are priced €10/€8.