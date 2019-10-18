Enjoy all of nature's bounties at Ballintubbert

Enjoy nature’s bounties at Ballintubbert House and Gardens this weekend, as part of the Laois food month.

Dating back to the late 18th century Ballintubbert was the birthplace of poet laureate Cecil Day Lewis, and once home to actor John Hurt.

Join Julie of Wild Food Kildare and Jenifer from Ballintubbert Gardens for this exclusive one-off event.

Julie is a wild food and foraging expert who works with wild fruit, plants and fungi preserved from nature as food and medicine. Julie and Jenifer will bring people for a leisurely walk through the historic gardens of Ballintubbert and together will discuss the plants that can be found along the way.

Enjoy a cookery demonstration using some of the foods foraged including a delicious wild mushroom and nettle soup, perfect for autumn. Accompanying food from Laois food producers who will be here for people to ask questions.

It take place this Sunday, October 20, from 2pm to 5.30pm and tickets are priced €25.

This event is exclusive and limited to 25 places, available from Dunamaise Arts Centre.