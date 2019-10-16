Local anti-folk artist on stage

Joe S, the original anti-folk artist emerging from Portlaoise, is set to play Kavanaghs this weekend.

Influenced by artists such asTracy Chapman and Regina Spektor, Joe began his musical career with his debut album Friends Home Love in 2013 and follow up 2017 EP Kings and Kaisers.

Playing across all four corners of the country, Joe has travelled throughout Ireland promoting his unique style of deep acoustic music in renowned venues from Whelans and Fibber Magees in Dublin to The Roisin Dubh in Galway, Mitchelstown Cave in Cork and the Electric Picnic in his home county.

Joe S released his brand-new single The Mountain, which is available to buy and stream on all online platforms. For more info on Joe and to keep up to date on all his upcoming gigs visit joesofficial.com for more details.

Joe S and Special Friends play Kavanaghs on Friday, October 18, at 8.30pm.