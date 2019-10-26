Fancy dress and treats at Arch Club disco night

Portlaoise Arch Club presents a Halloween disco at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

Please note that due to health and safety issues, the club will no longer be providing sandwiches at the discos. However, they will still be providing drinks and snacks.

Admission is €5 and everyone attending the disco must sign in at the door for insurance purposes. This includes members, volunteers, staff and family.

The disco begins at 8pm on Thursday, October 31.

For more information, contact Mary Heaney 087 2188794; Órlagh McCrory 087 6836156; or Trish Carroll 087 6756955.