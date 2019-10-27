Spooky fun for the little monsters

There’s a number of spooky seasonal events at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week for Halloween.

On Monday, October 28, is an external event in Dunmore Woods. Costumes & Pumpkins & Candy Oh My! From 1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Tickets are €13, adults are free but must stay with the children.

Come in your costumes and join the spooky tour of the woods. Get your face painted and have hot chocolate with marshmallows and sweets. Suitable for ages 2-12.

Also as part of the centre’s Halloween celebrations is a Harry Potter Halloween Workshop, presented by Speak out Drama.

The workshop, by Sonya Cuddy, takes place on Tuesday, October 29, from 10am to 3pm.

Speak Out Drama Lessons present a Harry Potter themed fun filled day of activities such as wand making, Quidditch and the Horocrux Hunt for ages six to 17.

And also Tuesday, at 7pm, is the play Jackula. Join Dracula's younger brother on a spooktacular quest to become the world’s most magical vampire.