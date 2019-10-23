Enjoy a jar full of German life

There’s an IFI Education Screening of the movie Jar Full Of Life (Vielmachglas), at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

In her early 20s, Marleen is still living at home with her parents, without goals or aspirations. A personal tragedy provokes her to embark on an adventure she’s clearly not prepared for, but the further from home, the closer she gets to herself. This storybook journey is as funny as it is poignant.

Presented by the IFI Education Department for German teachers and students.

The film screens this Thursday, October 24, at 11am. Tickets are priced €5.