The Tionól 2019 opening gala concert will take place this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, featuring the world premiere of new music by Maeve Gilchrist performed by the Music Generation Laois Harp Orchestra.

The Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra with Martin Tourish will perform, as will The Music Generation Laois Senior Harp Ensemble and Michael Rooney, with Jarlath Henderson on pipes.

Mexican folk group Tlen Huicani will also play, a five-piece band fronted by Harper Alberto de la Rosa playing the music of Veracruz, a region from the gulf of Mexico.

The concert takes place this Friday, November 1, at 8pm. Tickets €5 and Tionól students are free.