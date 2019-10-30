Filthy laughs in Dirty Dusting

A wild new comedy about a trio of 70-something cleaners facing the axe comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

If you love Mrs Browns Boys and Brendan Grace come and meet their match in the must-see comedy, Dirty Dusting.

Instead of taking threats of redundancy lying down, these game girls set up a phone sex service - that’s when the fun begins. Their bosses don’t know about it, their families would never guess and their very willing customers are none the wiser. The only chat-line girls with dusters, attitude and their very own bus passes.

Pure theatrical Viagra? It probably is for those who might just need the real thing. Crude? Yes. Funny? Absolutely!

Strictly over 16s, starring X-Factor’s Mary Byrne, Dirty Dusting comes to the stage of the Dunamaise this Saturday, November 2, at 8pm. Tickets are priced €17/€15.