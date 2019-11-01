Impressive line up for Leaves Festival of Writing and Music in Laois

The Leaves Festival of Writing and Music is back for its 11th edition this year from November 5 to 10

The festival celebrates the diversity and richness in today’s literary, music, theatre and film scene. Leaves aims to excite and engage with audiences young and old.

The festival has an impressive line up and the timetable is as follows:

Tuesday, November 5:

Manchán Magan: Arán & Im - Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm.



Wednesday, November 6:

Manchán Magan: Arán & Im

– School Performance at 10am and 2pm.

A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare presented by National Theatre Live in the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 7pm.





Thursday, November 7:

Laois Writers Group is hosting the launch of Arthur Broomfield’s new poetry book, ‘The Giant’s Footsteps in the Rock of Dunamaise’ - Portaoise Library at 8pm.

'Class' by Verdant Productions - Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm



Friday, November 8:

Myth & Magic Theme Illustration Workshop with Wayne O’ Connor - Abbeyleix Library at 10am.

Poetry in the Making Writing Workshop with Enda Wyley in the Dunamaise Arts Centre from 10am - 1pm.

'Outlanders Stories of the Displaced' by Séan Ó Tuathaigh - Portlaoise Library at 11am.

Roald Dahl Theme Illustration Workshop with Wayne OConnor - Mountmellick Library at 12pm

Award winning poet, teacher and children’s author Enda Wyley will pay a visit to a number of Laois schools.

'Three Irish Voices' - Joseph O’Connor and Christine Dwyer Hickey in conversation with Dermot Bolger with music by Sibéal Ní Chasaide - Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm.





Saturday, November 9:

Writing workshop with Christine Dwyer Hickey - Dunamaise Arts Centre from 10am - 1pm

Inspired Storytelling Young Curators Exhibition - Dunamaise Arts Centre at 2pm

John Minihan, legendary photography in conversation with Dermot Bolger - Dunamaise Arts Centre at 3pm

'An Irish Legend' John Sheahan in conversation with Dermot Bolger, with a reading by Niamh Boyce in St. Peters Church of Ireland Portlaoise at 8pm

Sunday, November 10:

'Ballintubbert, A House Full of Characters' with John MacKenna and guests - Ballintubbert Gardends and House and St. Bridget's Church at 2.30pm.

Full programme at leavesfestival.ie or pick up a booklet in Dunamaise Arts Centre, your local library and bookshops. Tickets from Dunamaise Arts Centre.