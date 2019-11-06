Three Irish Voices in conversation

An evening where the written word comes alive and off the page takes place on Friday, November 8 in the Dunamaise Arts Centre .

Three Irish Voices features Joseph O’Connor and Christine Dwyer Hickey in conversation with Dermot Bolger, to the accompanient of music by Sibéal Ní Chasaide

The authors will chat about the challenges of writing fiction that brings in the lives of real people.

Joseph O’Connor will read from his acclaimed new book Shadowplay. This is a humorous retelling of Bram Stoker’s life.

In the novel our hero is involved in a love triangle with two giants of the Victorian stage.

Christine Dwyer Hickey will also read from her latest novel.

The Narrow Land tells the story of ten year old Michael who forges an unlikely friendship with the artists Jo and Edward Hopper.

Her writing shows a deep understanding of human weakness, longing and regret.

Sibéal Ní Chasaide will bring her unique haunting contemporary sean-nós music to this wonderful evening.

It takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm on Friday, November 8.