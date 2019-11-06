Legendary photographer interviewed in Laois

In a rare public conversation with Dermot Bolger, John Minihan, one of Ireland’s most distinguished living photographers, especially noted for his portraits of writers (Beckett in a Paris Café), artists (Francis Bacon), and celebrities (Princess Diana) presents his fascinating slideshow of his world famous photographs.

This is a must for lovers of literature and photography.

John's world famous photograph of having coffee with Beckett in a Paris cafe has become one of the iconic images of the twentieth century.

In the interview with Dermot Bolger, Minihan discusses his friendship with Beckett, which started when he showed Beckett his famous photographs of the last ever wake to be held in his native Athy.

It takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Saturday, November 9 at 3pm.

Earlier in the day, a Writing Workshop with Christine Dwyer Hickey will take place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre from 10am - 1pm. Christine will chat about aspects of writing your novel. It's described as an immersive workshop for any budding novelist.