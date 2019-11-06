An evening with John Sheahan in Portlaoise

The great John Sheahan features in this year's Leaves Festival line up, in conversation with Dermot Bolger and prose by Niamh Boyce.

The legendary John Sheahan, violinist, last surviving member of the original Dubliners, acclaimed composer and poet will read from his novel 'Fiddle Dreams' and entertain with some of his incredible tunes.

Niamh Boyce, award winning novelist and poet, will read from her latest novel 'Her Kind.'

What's promised is an eclectic mix of chat, novel excerpts, poetry readings, nostalgic stories and well-loved tunes.

Born in Dublin in 1939, John was a member of The Dubliners from 1964 to 2012. His own compositions, among them, The Marino Waltz and Autumn in Paris, have become essential elements of the Irish musical repertoire. Over the years, he has been in demand as a studio musician, and has contributed to the recordings of such artists as Kate Bush, Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton, Terence Trent D’Arby, and The André Rieu Orchestra.

The intimate and cosy setting of St Peter’s Church is the perfect backdrop for this event on Saturday, November 9 at 8pm.