Ballintubbert closes out Leaves Festival

Ballintubbert Gardens and House, in collaboration with St Bridget’s Church, plays hose to the closing event of the Leaves Festival.

The event is a celebration of the characters who once called Ballintubbert home. Enjoy music and readings in the church where Poet Laureate Cecil Day Lewis’s father once ministered, led by short story writer, playwright and novelist John MacKenna. Return to Ballintubbert House to enjoy supper and an atmospheric evening of literary discussions with John MacKenna and special guests. Proceedings get underway at 2.30pm