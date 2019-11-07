Acting up with Youth Theatre

Youth Theatre in Portlaoise stilll have a few places still available for young people to join.

Hosted by the Laois Arts Office, the Youth Theatre Group is all about having fun with drama in the weekly workshops. It provides teenagers with an chance to experiencing local and national theatre. They also get to take part in an end of year performance and attend professional shows at Dunamaise Arts Centre.

If you are interested in drama or performance and are aged 12-14 come along to the next session of Youth Theatre in the Laois Music Centre, (Old Scoil Mhuire), Church Street, Portlaoise on Friday, November 8 from 4pm - 5.30pm.

More info T: 057 8664033/13 or email: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie or check out our Facebook page www.facebook.com/

laoisyouththeatre or www.laois.ie