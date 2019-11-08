Talent galore at Laois GAA Scór na nÓg in Mountmellick

The cream of Laois talent will perform in Mountmellick next weekend at the Laois GAA Scór na nÓg.

Scór competitions are organised along similar lines to hurling and Gaelic football championships.

Laois GAA says the competition features the folloowing categories:

Rince fóirne (céilí dancing), amhránaíocht aonair (solo singing), ceol uirlise (instrumental music), aithriseoirecht/scealaíocht, (recitation/storytelling), bailéad ghrúpa (ballad group), leiriú (novelty act), rince seit (Set Dancing), tráth na gceisteanna (table quiz).

The winning team in each event will go on to compete in the semifinals for Leinster in Birr, Co Offaly in early December while the Leinster Final will take place in Wexford in January.

To facilitate everybody, entries for this competition must be notified to Tomás in the county board administrator laois@gaa.ie on or before November 5.

No exceptions on this as we will need to know in advance the number of clubs participating.

This competition is open to all GAA members under 17 years ( January 1 2019) who can dance, sing, tell a yarn, play an instrument or be part of a novelty group.

Laois Scór takes place on Saturday, November 9 at 4pm in Mountmellick.