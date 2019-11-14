Back to the 90s with Smash Hits!

Musical nostalgia act Smash Hits! will be recreating the ‘90s this weekend in Kavanaghs of Portlaoise.

Smash Hits! are a unique, entertaining tribute to the golden era of early ‘90s dance, pop and R‘n’B.

This Dublin six-piece is comprised of experienced musicians performing the best of classic 90s tracks from acclaimed artists such as Vanilla Ice, MC Hammer, House of Pain, Take That, Spice Girls, Haddaway, Prodigy and Snap, amongst others.

Fully decked out in 90s outfits and possessing an energetic set overflowing with chart hits, Smash Hits! are a throwback to a feel-good time of old skool nightclub DJs, all-night raves and packed out dancefloors. Since bursting onto the club scene in May 2009 the band have sold out shows all over Ireland, performed at Oxegen and Electric Picnic, and gone down a storm across Europe.

The Smash Hits! live show has been getting the party started in venues, nightclubs, corporate events and festivals for the last few years.

Smash Hits! will play Kavanaghs in Portlaoise this Friday, November 15 at 9.30pm. Tickets are priced €18.50 and this is an over-18s gig.