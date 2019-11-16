Cowabunga! It's Leonardo on the big screen

Enjoy an exhibition of the works of Leonardo da Vinci in a special screened event at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week.

This close examination of the extraordinary genius of Leonardo da Vinci through his art presents all his peerless paintings and drawings in Ultra HD quality, never seen before on the big screen.

Key works including The Mona Lisa and The Last Supper and others are examined as well as a fresh look at Leonardo’s life, all through the prism of his art.

Leonardo - The Works will be screened at the local arts centre on Tuesday, November 26, at 11am, admission is €7/€5.