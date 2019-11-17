Dance and music in memory of ó Duinn

There’s an evening of dancing, music, memories and special guests planned in remembrance of Ballyfin’s famous dance master, Mícheál Ó Duinn.

Mícheál Ó Duinn was one of a family of seven, who was born in Upper Ballyfin in August 1883. He devoted his whole life to the promotion of Irish music and dancing.

In his young days, his only mode of transport was a pedal cycle which transported him as far away as Spiddal and other parts of the Gaeltacht, where he learned Irish music and also took part in Irish Dancing competitions.

He led a long and healthy life, until he passed away on July 7 1977 at the age of 92 years.

Listen to his favourite tunes being played on the original fiddle, on Sunday, November 24, at 7pm, at Sean Chisten, Irey, Ballyfin, followed by an open house session.

All are welcome and entry is free.