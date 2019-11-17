Laois Heritage Matters event

The Heritage Office of Laois County Council is holding a conference on the theme ‘Laois Heritage Matters’ on Saturday, November 23, at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

The conference aims to bring together all those with an interest in the heritage of County Laois, to explore and celebrate the rich wealth of built, natural and cultural heritage of the county.

Topics covered during the day will include just some of the survey and awareness-raising work which has been undertaken in Laois in recent years. The morning will focus on natural heritage, looking at the recent BirdWatch Ireland survey of swifts in the county, community action for biodiversity in Kilminchy, the All Ireland Pollinator Plan and how it is being put into action in Laois, and plans for climate change.

Further information available on the council website at www.laois.ie.