Winter wonders in Laois youth dance showcase

Laois Youth Dance Ensemble in collaboration with Laois Dance Academy presents their Winter Dance Showcase next week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The dance ensemble was established in 2013 by dance artist Erica Borges to provide to young people the opportunity to experience dance in a context that values the individual. The mission of LYDE is to develop and create new dance works for performance to nurture an intelligent appreciation of dance as art form.

The showcase takes place at the Dunamaise on Saturday, December 7, at 2pm, and tickets are priced €10.