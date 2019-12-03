Santa's fairytale comes to town

Santa’s Fairytale Christmas comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this month and will be a joy for families and students alike.

The Talisman Theatre Company proudly this wonderful story of Santa and his reindeer who are getting ready to begin their magical journey around the world but when some fairytale villains show up to spoil the fun, things don’t quite go according to plan.

Santa’s Fairytale Christmas is ideal for little ones aged three years and above but book soon as availability is extremely limited.

The show takes place on Thursday and Friday, December 5 and 6, for schools and on Saturday December 14 for families at 11am and 1pm.

For bookings, contact the Dunamaise box office on 05786 63355.