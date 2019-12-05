Variety of art in Laois exhibition

Dunamaise Arts Centre is delighted to present its annual Open Submission Exhibition which features artworks selected by guest curator Robert Armstrong.

The exhibition which was opened on November 15 and runs until January 4 next, presents work in a wide variety of media by artists from all over Ireland including Elizabeth Archbold, Brian Bastick, Louise Butler, Sadbh Collins, Imelda Connolly, Patrick Critchley, Niall de Buitlear, Cathy Dorman, Fiona Finlay, Patrick Fitzpatrick, Donal Geheran, Kathrine Geoghegan, Austin Hearne, Peadar Jolliffe-Byrne, Tina Kilkenny Roddy, Linda McCann, Sheila Naughton, Seán O'Rourke, Maria O'Brien, Sue O'Brien, Gerard O'Callaghan, Yvonne Leon, Emma Roche, Mary Slevin, Fergal Styles, Niamh Tarleton, Rachel Varden and Lorraine Walsh.

This year, once again, one artist was offered the fantastic prize of a month long residency at Laois Arthouse, Stradbally, a rare opportunity to focus on creating new work in state of the art studio facilities and supportive environment.

This year, the selected Open Submission winner selected was Seán O’Rourke who has awards including NUI Art and Design Prize 2016, Clancy Quay Residency Award 2017, 2018 & 2019 and the Ulster Bank Skills and Opportunities Funding Award 2019. His collections are in National University of Ireland , Maynooth University and Kennedy Wilson Irish Art Collection.

Dunamaise Arts Centre was very grateful for Robert Armstrong’s experience and insight, his careful consideration of each artwork submitted and we commend him on this impressive selection from over 150 works by over 70 artists.

Robert has exhibited regularly in Ireland and abroad, and is included in many public and private collections. He is subject of a number of publications, with essays by Aidan Dunne, Declan Long and Colm Toibin. He lives and works in Dublin and is represented by Kevin Kavanagh Gallery.

In 2020, Dunamaise will make a call out for applications for new solo and group gallery exhibitions for 2020-2023, which will be formally assessed by a panel. Dunamaise Arts Centre also presents a monthly artist showcase in the Caffe Latte space, which has a much less formal application.

Dunamaise Arts Centre also hosts artist talks and professional development workshops each season and love to hear from artists about topics or specialised workshops of interest. There are endless ways to participate in visual arts activities and Dunamaise and weekly art classes are also hosted for all ages.