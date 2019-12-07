Lost Messiahs return to Laois for Christmas

The Lost Messiahs will be playing a special gig at Jeremiah Grant’s in Portlaoise at the end of the month.

The Lost Messiahs released their new album ‘Deconstruction of the Mind’ in July. The album contains ten original songs written and produced by the band’s founder member, guitar player and owner of Golden Egg Studios, Ollie Plunkett and features James O Connor and Maria Wright on vocals.

The songs are delivered with a rich palette of atmospheric guitars, dark and brooding synths and driven by a relentless hypnotic rhythm. While there are echoes of The National and Dylan it is difficult to put a label on the Messiahs music.

A video for the first single was recently released. The video was shot on location in Stradbally, Co.Laois and features well known footballer and SportsJoe live presenter Colm Parkinson.

The band embarked on an Irish tour to promote the album commencing with an album launch at Sonas Boutique Music Arts and Wellness Festival.

The Lost Messiahs will play Jeremiah Grant’s on December 30.