Christmas carol service with Heywood pupils

Heywood Community School presents their Christmas Carol Service next week.

This will be a unique community celebration featuring the school’s Sacred Choir, traditional Irish music group and soloists.

The School Choir will sing a feast of beautiful Christmas Carols, old and new for all the family to sing and enjoy with seasonal readings and reflections.

The service takes place at St Brigid’s Church, Ballinakill on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 7.30pm. All are welcome for what promises to be a great night of seasonal music and entertainment.