Seasonal treat in The Nutcracker

Captured live from Moscow, The Nutcracker will be screened on the Dunamaise cinema screen.

Dunamaise is delighted to present this very special seasonal treat on the big screen. Captured live from Moscow, this stunning production of a festive favourite features top-class dancers and magical production design which made Bolshoi Ballet famous the world over.

On Christmas Eve, the mysterious Drosselmeyer brings a Nutcracker doll as a gift for his goddaughter Marie. At midnight, the Nutcracker comes to life and finds himself in a battle against the Mouse King, determined to save Marie! In this timeless story accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, rising star soloist Margarita Shrainer perfectly embodies Marie’s innocence and enchantment along with the supremely elegant principal dancer Semyon Chudin as The Nutcracker, captivating audiences of all ages and bringing them on an otherworldly journey

The Nutcracker screens this Saturday, December 14, at 7pm. Tickets are priced €15/€12, or €50 for a family of four.