Portlaoise Singers' present 46th annual Christmas concert

What better way to immerse yourself in the true spirit of Christmas then to join the Portlaoise Singers and their musical director Mr Brendan Mc Namara for the 46th annual Christmas concert in the Midlands Park Hotel on Sunday December 15 at 8pm.

The choir this year – over 60 strong - will be joined by soloists Anthony McGorian, Sophie McNamara and Caoimhe Fitzpatrick.

The first half of the concert will feature the songs of American composer Stephen Foster as well as a selection of beautifully renditioned spirituals such as Deep River and Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

Foster’s music has stood the test of time and songs featured in the concert will include Hard Times, Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair, and Oh Suzanna to mention a few.

The second half of the concert will see the choir sing all of your favourite Christmas music, culminating with O Holy Night with choir and soloists. It’s a night not to be missed.

Tickets priced €15 are available at the Dunamaise box office or on the night.