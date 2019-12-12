Red Hurley and guests present a very Holy Night

Red Hurley presents O Holy Night at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, with special guests the Newbridge Gospel Choir.

Red Hurley and his band return to the Dunamaise stage for what promises to be a great night of entertainment. Red has a super set list including his many chart hits, while also interpreting beautiful and moving performances of inspirational classics such as ‘How Great Thou Art’. This man is not just one of our best singers but also one of the finest interpreters of popular song.

The show takes places this Friday, December 13, at 8pm. Tickets are available now priced €27.50.