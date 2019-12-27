Screen stars usher in 2020 at Dunamaise Arts Centre in Laois

Once Upon a Time in Portlaoise… Bosco came to town!

There’s New Year fun at the Dunamaise Arts Centre when Paula Lambert Puppet Theatre presents Bosco’s Once Upon a Time Tour.

Bosco will arrive in town with Sleeping Beauty for this magical puppet show for all the family to enjoy.

Bosco is Bosco, not a boy, not a girl, just a Bosco: a cheeky, lovely, funny, slightly-cracked, irrepressible, eternal five-year-old who lives in a box and who loves nothing more than to just be Bosco and meet all the boys and girls.

After starring on Irish TV for three decades, you’ll see why Bosco remains a firm favourite for each new generation. Enjoy the enchanted story of Sleeping Beauty where an evil Fairy-Night filled with jealousy tries to harm Beauty but luckily she has very good fairy friends. With its brilliant array of characters, lots of fun and excitement through this completely interactive live experience with the absolute magic of Puppet Theatre.

Bosco’s Once Upon a Time Tour stages on Saturday January 4 at 12noon and 2pm

Tickets are priced €12 and tickets for a family of four are €40. For tickets contact the box office, Telephone 057 8663355 or book online at www.dunamaise.ie

And there’s fun for the grown ups too at the Dunamaise on Saturday, January 4, when The King and Queen of farming satire Farmer Michael and Kathleen arrive for a side splitting show for one night only,

After only three years on the comedy scene, Stevo and Sinéad (Farmer Michael and Kathleen) have gathered a following of over 500,000 people worldwide with over 100 million views on some of their sketches and now present this hilarious show on the Dunamaise stage. From depression and Donald Trump to gun control and Leo Varadkar, the comedy duo tackle topical news with a satirical eye - and a culchie accent.

They've sold out shows all over Ireland and the UK. Their videos have been featured in notable press outlets and have appeared at length on radio and television.

Tickets are priced €22.50 and on sale now from Dunamaise.ie or from the box office, 057 8663355