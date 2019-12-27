Pearl Jam tribute band to play popular Laois venue

Experience a tribute to Pearl Jam at Kavanaghs this festive season.

Pearl Jem are a 100% Irish tribute to the greatest band in the world Pearl Jam. Even though they have taken a lot of time to learn and rehearse the songs, the band modestly proclaims that: “We just learn the songs and the energy from the crowd does the rest!”

Not only does Brendan Reaburn do a serious job emulating Jeff Ament on stage, but he also fills the Kelly Curtis role quite well as the Daddy/business dude of the band.

Pearl Jem plays Kavanaghs in Portlaoise on Sunday, December 29, at 9pm.

Tickets are priced €15 .